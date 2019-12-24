LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– While we know many people do not celebrate Christmas, locally over 600 people of the Jewish faith are marking this holiday by giving back. Some spent the day volunteering, taking care of rescue horses in Littleton.

“I love it, I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Laura said.

Laura told CBS4, she’s Jewish and unlike some who need the day off to be get their shopping done or be with family, she wanted to take part in Jewish Colorado’s annual Christmas Mitzvah Project. In this case she’s volunteering to take on the tasks of those who work at Zuma’s Rescue Ranch and give them a break.

“I want people to know that Jewish people help out and we’re not all out eating Chinese food on Christmas,” she said.

Now, Hanukkah and Christmas don’t always over overlap, however this year they do. But for some of Jewish faith, it’s been such a longstanding tradition to volunteer and give others time who celebrate the birth of Jesus, this year, they came out to help anyway.

“As part of the Christmas Mitzvah project, and as Jewish people we like to try and contribute,” Laura explained.

The ranch’s owner could not thank the helpers enough for giving up their time.

“The horses need care 365 days a year so it’s great that the Jewish community recognizes that and comes out for the Mitzvah,” Paul Messinich said.

For a holiday it does seem, tidying horse stables, stuffing hay bales, feeding horses, as well assisting in a list of chores on the ranch is a lot of work.

“We’re heading home and we’re going to make some latkes.”

Laura agrees, but she’s made it a priority to give back as well as celebrate with her family, and at the end of it, she felt fulfilled and happy to have come out to help.

The ranch’s owner added, he’d love to get more volunteers any time of the year if anyone is interested.