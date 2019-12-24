DENVER (CBS4) – Children battling cancer and their families were surprised with gifts Monday in Aurora. The nonprofit Kayla Cares 4 Kids donated 250 items, valued at $1,500 to Brent’s Place – including 12 DVD players, 200 DVDs, a PlayStation 3 game console and 10 video games.
Kayla Cares 4 Kids was founded by now 17-year-old Kayla Abramowitz of North Palm Beach, Florida to help sick kids feel better by providing entertainment and educational items. Kayla and her youngest brother Ethan both had extended stays in the hospital, due to chronic illnesses, including Juvenile Arthritis and Eosinophilic conditions. Kayla also suffers from Crohn’s Disease.
Both Kayla and Ethan are in Denver this week at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, receiving their annual exams in the facility’s world-renowned Eosinophilic Unit, led by Dr. Glenn Furuta. Through Kayla Cares 4 Kids, they always look to give back to medically related facilities in and around the area they receive treatment.
Brent’s Place is a long-term home away from home for families and children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses while they receive treatment at local hospitals.
“We’re excited to give back to help sick children and their families in the Denver area feel better one smile at a time,” said Kayla. “With the amazing treatment we receive here in Denver each year, Colorado feels like a home away from home for my family, and we love it here. Anything we can do to make a difference here, we love to do so.”
For her efforts, Kayla has received seven national awards over the years among her many accolades – including a past National Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Young Entrepreneurs Academy; and the national Christopher Reeve Service Award.