PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller visited families at a King Soopers in Parker Monday to help collect toys for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The toys were donated to CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.
This holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The collection continues through Christmas Eve at any participating King Soopers. You can also donate new, unwrapped toys at the CBS4 studios.
Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.
CBS4
1044 Lincoln Street
Denver, CO 80203
KBCO Studios
4695 S. Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
On Friday, the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club handed out toys at its annual holiday party.
Since 1961, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver has provided young people with opportunities to engage in programs that help them achieve academic success, take charge of their health and develop the skills they need to become leaders in the community. The organization operates 20 neighborhood Clubs and serves more than 10,000 kids in the metro Denver area. Online donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver can be made by going to www.bgcmd.org/toy-drive.
