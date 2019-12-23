DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people enjoyed a holiday meal at the Denver Rescue Mission on Monday. The Mission and 60 volunteers held the annual Christmas Banquet.
One of those volunteers was CBS4’s Dominic Garcia. He and many others helped serve hundreds of men, women and children experiencing homelessness.
The hot meal included ham, turkey, chicken, macaroni and cheese, baby carrots, corn casserole, hash brown casserole, pasta salad, tomato cucumber salad, banana pudding, and rolls with honey butter.
“This community is a great community that we live in. And I think the way people can help is first of all by volunteering… by helping organizations like the Denver Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America, Salvation Army,” said Brad Meuli, the President and CEO of Denver Rescue Mission.
Each person got hats and gloves, and children also received a holiday stocking.