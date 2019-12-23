Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Divers with West Metro Fire Rescue swam with the fishes on Monday… along with a shark, an eel, a sea turtle and more.
“Team members have to recertify every year and the Aquarium offers a great opportunity to do that (especially during the cold winter months),” officials wrote on Facebook. “While training this morning, the team also cleaned up the exhibit, removing algae off rock formations, and debris from the bottom- all under the watchful eyes of the inhabitants- including sharks, and some very friendly turtles.”