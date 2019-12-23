



– A United Airlines flight from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport had a rough landing at Denver International Airport Sunday night. Passenger Crystal Lowe said it appeared to be a problem with the landing gear and captured video of what looks like smoke. Some passengers said they saw sparks on the runway.

The crew aboard Flight 2429 reported a mechanical issue after the Boeing 737-800 landed shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lowe said it was a “very frightening and adrenaline-filled evening,” but the plane landed safely and no one was hurt. The runway was shut down briefly and passengers used a stairway to get off the plane and were bused to the terminal.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft was taken out of service and is being inspected by maintenance teams.

Last week, a United Airlines flight from San Diego was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after flames were seen shooting from one of the plane’s engines. The Chicago-bound flight landed safely in Albuquerque.

Strange to sit there & think ‘What if this is it?’ To just sit there & accept the potential fate that seems to be a possibility & not tell the sleeping people all around you. No need to panic the others. I’m a pretty calm person but took me a while to stop the shakes & trembles. pic.twitter.com/4rWfNvFhBM — Thomas Chorny (@SteepleCoach) December 16, 2019

“I was halfway falling asleep but opened my eyes to look out the window and saw flames shooting from the right engine,” passenger Thomas Chorny told CNN.

The airline reported “mechanical issue with one of the engines.”

