



— There’s now a way to avoid lines and trips to see Santa Claus for the holidays. A Denver company lets you chat with Kris Kringle from the comfort of your own home.

Every year, the company ‘Talk to Santa’ connects thousands of kids across the world with Santa through video chat. It allows the kids to directly tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

On Sunday, brothers Keaton and Brecken, received a call from Santa Claus himself.

“I want a choo-choo train and a trumpet,” Keaton told Santa through the video chat.

The company has been up and running for five years, and says each year, they continue to grow. They now have 300 “Santas” across the country, who call in and talk to kids online.

“This is a very different experience than just going and standing in line at a shopping mall,” explained John LoPorto, the co-founder of Talk to Santa.

When families schedule a chat with Santa, they begin with a questionnaire that allows Santa to get to know the kids before he calls them.

“He’ll tell the kids, ‘you’ve been doing so well in gymnastics but are you cleaning up after your puppy like you promised your mommy you would?’” LoPorto explained. “And kids eyes go wide when they realize Santa really sees everything.”

Each video chat is then sent to the family to keep.

“Just like you’ve got your photo albums from all these Christmases, these interactive videos with Santa Claus become part of the family digital archive,” LoPorto said.

Each video chat costs $34.95. LoPorto told CBS4 they donate part of the proceeds to Toys for Tots. If you would like more information visit: https://www.talktosanta.com/