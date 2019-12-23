SILVERTON, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A fire that destroyed a historical building in Silverton over the weekend led to power, internet and cellphone outages and used more than half of the town’s stored water. Cellular service was restored early Monday morning, officials say.
The fire started Saturday night and took nearly 17 hours to extinguish in sub-freezing temperatures. It used so much water that city officials asked for voluntary conservation until water storage tanks can refill.
Patrons at a brewery spotted the fire, but couldn’t use their cellphones to call 911. Fortunately, the brewery had a landline.
The power, internet and cellphone lines run behind the building that was destroyed.
