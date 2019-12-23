DENVER (CBS4) – Immigration activists marched from a church serving as a sanctuary to the State Capitol building on Saturday. The march was based on a Latin American tradition called Posada in which children dress as Joseph and Mary from the Bible.
They then recreate their walk to the manger by walking from church to people’s homes. Saturday’s march led them to the steps of the state capitol.
There they asked state lawmakers to do more to keep families together.
“They’re just expressing their holiday wishes to be together with their loved ones and to not be separated so I think it’s a very powerful and special night,” said one activist.
“I heard a letter that was translated to English that a 10-year-old girl wrote to Santa tonight. It kind of broke my heart, but it was also beautiful at the same time. It just said, ‘Instead of anything material this year I’m just asking for my mom to be able to stay here with me in the United States,'” said another activist.
The group Sanctuary for All organized the event. They hope the powerful letters will grow support for families being affected by the immigration system.