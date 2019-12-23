Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Coroner ruled the death of Jose Gallegos in November as a suicide. Police found Gallegos at the top level of the Table Mesa Park-n-Ride after finding his wife dead in their home.
Gallegos had his children with him, who were in the vehicle.
Officers tried to negotiate with him, but they say he claimed to have a gun and indicated he was guilty of killing his wife.
Officers says he did not comply with their orders to surrender. Gallegos then ran from the back of his vehicle toward the wall and railing. An officer shot him, and Gallegos fell off the building.
The county coroner determined he died of multiple blunt force injuries.
No criminal charges will be filed against the officer who fired their weapon.