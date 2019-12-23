HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Another Krugerrand has shown up in a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time, it was found over the weekend in Highlands Ranch.
The mystery donor gave the Krugerrand to the bell ringer outside the King Soopers located at 2205 Wildcat Reserve Parkway. A note was found with the gold coin expressing appreciation for the Salvation Army.
According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle donations in the Denver metro area are down $280,000 from the same time last year.
Gold Krugerrands, minted in South Africa, have been worth $1,275 on average. According to Monex.com, the current purchase prices for one gold Krugerrand is: $1530.90.
This is the second gold coin found in a Red Kettle in Colorado this year. The first one was found in Fort Collins outside the Hobby Lobby located on South College Avenue.
This is the 21st year that a mystery donor has donated a gold coin to the Red Kettle.
“Our community continues to be blessed by this mystery donor year after year,” said Lt. Lincoln Hawk, administrator and pastor of The Salvation Army in Fort Collins, in a statement. “While the donor is still unknown, what is clear is the impact this person has on our Red Kettle Campaign. They exemplify the spirit of Christmas and allow us to continue providing services in Fort Collins.”