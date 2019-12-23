



– The robbery victim in Keystone who was held up at gunpoint may have been lured to the area by responding to a dating app. The man was found at the Slopeside Condominiums on Sunday evening.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the condos located at 1211 W. Keystone Road in the Mountain Horse area of Keystone just before 6 p.m. Sunday on reports of a man screaming.

When deputies arrived, the man said he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police that he had asked the suspect for directions as he was unfamiliar with the area. Then the suspect took the victim to an exterior common area, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone or he would shoot him.

The suspect was last seen running on a sidewalk east towards River Run. Deputies couldn’t find the suspect and believe he may have left the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 35 years old, 5-foot-10, wearing brown pants, brown boots, a long black jacket and ski mask.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons released this statement, “We are seeking the community’s assistance in solving this armed robbery. We are looking to speak to anyone that may have either seen someone acting suspicious or matching the suspect’s description loitering around the Mountain House area in Keystone early Sunday morning. The victim in this case was responding to a dating app and may have been lured to the area by the suspect. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a similar crime please contact our detectives immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Rob Pearce at 970.423.8925 or at Robert.Pearce@summitcountyco.gov or the Summit County Communications Center non-emergency phone number at 970.668.8600.