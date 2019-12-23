Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden police identified the man who died after being hit by a W light rail train. John Reed, 34, was hit on Friday near Ulysses Street.
Witnesses told police they saw Reed walking near the tracks. The train driver also saw Reed and sounded the horn and engaged the brakes.
Officials say Reed’s family lives in Virginia and was aware he was homeless. However, they didn’t know which state he was living.
Police are waiting for a toxicology report and say there were no obvious signs of suicide.