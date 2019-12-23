DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced pardons for five people on Monday — including Ingrid LaTorre, a Peruvian woman whose deportation was halted after a church in Boulder County gave her asylum in 2017.
Latorre entered the U.S. in 2000 and has two U.S.-born children. She was convicted of a felony in 2010 for using a false social security number. Latorre took sanctuary in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Boulder after the congregation in voted to start allowing people fighting deportation to live in the church.
Latorre previously had previously sought refuge at a church in Fort Collins.
Latorre was granted a full and unconditional pardon.
“Clemencies are a tremendous responsibility given to a governor that can change a person’s life,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “These decisions were not taken lightly and were made after careful consideration of each individual case. These are people looking for a second chance and the opportunity to move beyond the mistakes from their past. They have taken important steps to turn their lives around and shown remorse for their actions.”
Pardons were also granted to Eric Edelstein, John Furniss, Brandon Burke, and Jamie Matthews.
The governor also granted commutations for three individuals: Erik Jensen, William Hoover Jr., and Abron Arrington.
“The commutations announced today include immediate parole eligibility and mandatory parole on March 1, 2020,” the governor’s office stated. “The pardons restore rights and remove limitations that result from criminal convictions.”