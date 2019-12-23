



— Gov. Jared Polis announced pardons for five people and commutations for three others on Monday — including Erik Jensen. Jensen was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1998 death of Julie Ybanez of Highlands Ranch. Jensen said he helped his friend, Nathan Ybanez, clean up the crime scene after Ybanez killed his mother. Ybanez claimed he was being abused. Jensen said he did not participate in the killing but he was convicted of murder under the state’s complicity theory. Jensen was 17 at the time of the crime and Ybanez was 16.

In 1999, Jensen was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for criminal conspiracy to first degree murder, 24 years for first degree murder and six years for criminal accessory to first degree murder. Then in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory sentences of life without the possibility of parole for juveniles are unconstitutional.

In 2019, Jensen was resentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

Gov. John Hickenlooper commuted the sentence of Ybanez, the man who actually committed the murder, but did not commute Jensen’s sentence. Ybanez could be released in 2020.

While in prison, Jensen got his G.E.D. and an associates degree. He also started a CrossFit program for inmates to help combat addiction. He is considered a model prisoner.

The commutation issued by Gov. Polis means Jensen will now be released in a matter of weeks.

“The commutations announced today include immediate parole eligibility and mandatory parole on March 1, 2020,” the governor’s office stated.

“Clemencies are a tremendous responsibility given to a governor that can change a person’s life,” said Gov. Polis. “These decisions were not taken lightly and were made after careful consideration of each individual case. These are people looking for a second chance and the opportunity to move beyond the mistakes from their past. They have taken important steps to turn their lives around and shown remorse for their actions.”

The governor also granted commutations for two other individuals: William Hoover Jr., and Abron Arrington.

Pardons were also granted to Ingrid LaTorre, Eric Edelstein, John Furniss, Brandon Burke, and Jamie Matthews.

“The pardons restore rights and remove limitations that result from criminal convictions.”

