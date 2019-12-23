Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy found a shooting victim near 136th Avenue and Franklin Street. The deputy saw the suspect removing a man who appeared to be sick or injured from the back seat of a pick-up truck around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
When the deputy approached the truck to help, the driver drove off. The victim was shot in the lower torso and taken to the hospital. Investigators have not released his condition.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.