



— When someone stole a single mom’s car, they got away with all the Christmas presents for her young son. But Jefferson County deputies were determined to make sure the thief didn’t take the joy out of their holiday.

“[Sarah] finished her shopping and hid the presents in her car so the spirit of Santa would remain alive. She did everything right; she hid the gifts from sight, parked in her assigned space and double checked the car was locked,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “However, Grinch stole her car and Christmas!”

The sheriff’s office said Sarah was overwhelmed with trying to figure out how she would get to work, let alone trying to replace the gifts.

“JCSO deputies weren’t about to let a criminal ruin this family’s Christmas. After taking the report, a South Precinct B Side graveyard shift deputy stepped up,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy told other patrol deputies what had happened and together they donated several hundred dollars of their own money to replace nearly all of the gifts that were stolen — as well as cash to give the family to help them get through.

But they didn’t stop there.

“Once they learned that young Oliver wants to be a police officer when he grows up and dressed up as a SWAT deputy for Halloween, they came up with one more surprise. They invited mother and son to stop by the precinct yesterday to give them the gifts and let young Oliver explore our Bearcat and one of our patrol cars,” the sheriff’s office stated on Monday.

Oliver even received his own SWAT patch!

“There were smiles, there were tears, there were hugs,” officials wrote.

“While the investigation into the stolen car remains ongoing, no Grinch will ruin this family’s Christmas on our watch,” the sheriff’s office stated.

If anyone wants to help (unfortunately, the car was not insured for theft), please reach out to Victim Advocate Susan Sylvester at 720-497-7249 or ssylvest@jeffco.us