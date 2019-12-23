DENVER (CBS4) – There’s some good news coming out of the local meteorological community when it comes to monitoring the complex climate of metro Denver. The National Weather Service in Boulder says efforts are underway to add a second official weather station in the year 2020.

It will be at Denver’s old Stapleton airport, which was the official climate site for the city between 1950 and 1995 when DIA opened. The weather station is currently active but will require some upgrades before becoming official.

Once the Stapleton site is upgraded information will be available every minute of the day and a daily climate report will be generated just like we see now from DIA. While both sites will provide official high-quality information the report from DIA will remain the primary observation site used to track daily temperature and precipitation records.

Denver had supplemental weather data being reported from City Park between 2009 and 2017 but major construction forced that weather station to close. Plans are underway to get a similar setup on the campus of Metropolitan State University sometime next year.