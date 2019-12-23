  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police Department

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with serious injuries. Officers tweeted about the investigation just after 8:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Federal Boulevard, according to DPD. Investigators said the suspect fled the area in a red sedan.

Earlier in the day, officers were called to a shooting a block away in the 400 block of Federal Boulevard. A man was shot in the upper torso around 6 a.m. and is expected to survive.

Officers have not said if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous. 

