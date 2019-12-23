EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Santa Claus teamed up with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the county Department of Human Services to deliver a special holiday surprise to struggling families.
We partnered with El Paso County DHS for their annual #Christmas program called, “Christmas for Kids." We shared laughter, tears, and had great Christmas cheer! Many of these families rely on single incomes and struggle to make ends meet. We love this. #CommunityMatters pic.twitter.com/yJP84A99G2
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 23, 2019
“We shared laughter, tears, and had great Christmas cheer! Many of these families rely on single incomes and struggle to make ends meet,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
The program is called Christmas for Kids.
“We love this,” officials wrote.