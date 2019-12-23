DENVER (CBS4) – Denver attorney Robert Corry, who has been arrested three times since June, has removed himself from representing the truck driver accused of causing a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 last spring.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Corry was most-recently arrested after a car crash on Sept. 27 in the 1400 block of North Downing Street. He was charged with failure to report an accident, driving under the influence, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
According to a probable cause statement from Denver police, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and said Corry’s speech was slurred.
Corry was arrested in July for allegedly swinging a sword and threatening people in Denver, according to a PC statement from Denver police.
Before that, he was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment after he allegedly told his ex-fiancee at Denver International Airport that he was being chased by Arabs and then caused a series of car accidents.
