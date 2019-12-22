  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have minor injuries after a road rage shooting in Thornton Sunday morning. The Thornton Police Department says the incident happened just after 11 a.m.

(credit: Thornton Police)

Two vehicles, each with two people inside, were heading northbound on Colorado Boulevard at Interstate 25 in the turn lanes when there was some sort of conflict between the two vehicles.

Police say the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade, which was reported stolen out of Westminster, was driving erratically. At least one shot was fired into the second vehicle, which appears to be a dark grey sedan.

(credit: Thornton Police)

No one was hit, but the bullet damaged the vehicle interior. The occupants were injured by broken glass.

Police are still looking for the stolen Escalade. It has a Colorado license plate of 962-HQQ. If you see it or have any information about the incident, please call 911.

