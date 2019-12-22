  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Boeing landed its Starliner Capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning. The landing came after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.

The two-day demonstration should have lasted more than a week.

It’s the first U.S. capsule designed for astronauts to return from orbit and land on the ground.

RELATED: ULA Says Their Role In Boeing Capsule Launch Was A Success Despite Wrong Orbit

The mission was cut short due to an improperly set clock on the capsule. Centennial-based United Launch Alliance built the Atlas V rocket which boosted the Starliner into space.

The next launch with the ULA rocket is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020.

