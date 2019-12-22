Comments
(CBS4) – Boeing landed its Starliner Capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning. The landing came after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.
The two-day demonstration should have lasted more than a week.
It’s the first U.S. capsule designed for astronauts to return from orbit and land on the ground.
The mission was cut short due to an improperly set clock on the capsule. Centennial-based United Launch Alliance built the Atlas V rocket which boosted the Starliner into space.
The next launch with the ULA rocket is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020.