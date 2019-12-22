Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night near Colfax Avenue and Benton Street. An officer first tried to stop the driver of the silver Ford Fusion when they sped away.
The driver, police say, continued to speed away. Officials say the officer turned off their overhead emergency lights as the driver fled.
The driver then hit the unidentified pedestrian, who police say was jaywalking, and later crashed into a wall near Colfax Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard near a 7-Eleven.
Police have not found the driver. They say he ran away into an alley. They do not believe he is a danger to the community. They do no have a description for him.