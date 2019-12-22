



It was no ordinary night at Herman’s Hideaway on Saturday, as all of the festivities were for a cause. The entire night was dedicated to raising money for a Denver man whose home burned down in November.

The special event at the Denver mainstay was called “Music for Matt.” The venue’s talent buyer, Jason Holbert, worked with the friends and family of Matthew Charles to plan the fundraiser.

In November, Charles’ home on Utah Place caught fire while he was at work. While his daughter was not home and firefighters saved his five pets, the house was a total loss.

With no renter’s insurance, all Charles has left is what he could salvage.

“It’s been very expensive having to buy new clothes and shoes and all the little things you come to have around your house,” Charles said.

To get back on his feet, Charles created a GoFundMe page, but that wasn’t enough for his friend, Jason Holbert. Both men help book bands for the bars they work at, so Holbert thought he’d tap into the music community.

“When I heard about it I brought it up to some of our musician buddies kind of to surprise him,” Holbert said.

The result was a full night fundraiser with several bands, a DJ, and silent auction. All the ticket proceeds, as well as donations, would go to helping Charles get back on his feet. The fundraising goal for the night was $5,000.

“When you lose everything, you can’t put a dollar amount on it, but hopefully that will – roof over his head, food in his family’s tummy, and it’s Christmas, so why not have a couple gifts under the tree as well?” Holbert said.

According to Holbert, the turnout was a testament to everyone’s love for Charles, as well as another example of the people in Denver’s music scene.

“It’s a really strange feeling to have your house burn down and to feel as lucky and blessed as I feel right now,” Charles said.

LINK: Charles’ GoFundMe Page