



Lakewood police say a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night near Colfax Avenue and Benton Street. The victim was identified as Jonathon Furley.

An officer first tried to stop the driver of the silver Ford Fusion for expired tags when they sped away.

The driver, police say, continued to speed away. Officials say the officer turned off their overhead emergency lights as the driver fled.

The driver then hit Furley, who police say was jaywalking, and later crashed into a wall near Colfax Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard near a 7-Eleven.

“Everybody is in shock and we don’t know how to feel right now,” said Heather Davis, Furley’s aunt. “We’re just wanting to know what happened and why hasn’t this person been caught yet.”

Family members described Furley as a kind but lost soul who was in between places to live. While he had a long road ahead of him, his priority was always family.

“He loved to try to make our family come together more than they could,” said Angelica Rice, Furley’s cousin. “He just wanted to show family that no matter what, life is hard, but we always have each other.”

Police have not found the driver. They say he ran away into an alley. They do not believe he is a danger to the community. They do not have a description for him.

“Jonathon was a human being. He had a family that loved him. His mother is absolutely devastated; his brothers are devastated,” said Davis. “We’re just asking that anybody with information just come forward please.”

The family has set up a Gofundme page to raise money for funeral costs. You can find it here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-funds-for-jon-furley/share