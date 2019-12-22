  • CBS4On Air

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small wildland fire started east of Estes Park on Sunday. Firefighters responded to U.S. 34 between Estes Park and Drake.

Hidden Park fire near Estes Park (credit: CBS)

Multiple agencies responded including Loveland, Glen Haven, Allenspark and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

(credit: CBS)

The so-called Hidden Park Fire is now 100% contained. Officials did not say how big the fire grew.

Hidden Park fire near Estes Park (credit: CBS)

Estes Valley fire Protection District says no structures were threatened. The cause is under investigation.

