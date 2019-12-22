Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small wildland fire started east of Estes Park on Sunday. Firefighters responded to U.S. 34 between Estes Park and Drake.
Multiple agencies responded including Loveland, Glen Haven, Allenspark and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
The so-called Hidden Park Fire is now 100% contained. Officials did not say how big the fire grew.
Estes Valley fire Protection District says no structures were threatened. The cause is under investigation.
