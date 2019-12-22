Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The WCRJ Community Center celebrates the first night of Hanukkah Sunday at sundown. Among the various events the group is planning, one is Denver’s first helicopter gelt drop next Sunday.
DENVER (CBS4) – The WCRJ Community Center celebrates the first night of Hanukkah Sunday at sundown. Among the various events the group is planning, one is Denver’s first helicopter gelt drop next Sunday.
All are welcome to join, and the event is free. Organizers ask you to RSVP ahead of time.
MORE INFORMATION: WCRJ Hanukkah Events