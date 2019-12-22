  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMFord Countdown to Kickoff
    2:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Hanukkah, WCRJ Community Center


DENVER (CBS4) – The WCRJ Community Center celebrates the first night of Hanukkah Sunday at sundown. Among the various events the group is planning, one is Denver’s first helicopter gelt drop next Sunday.

All are welcome to join, and the event is free. Organizers ask you to RSVP ahead of time.

MORE INFORMATION: WCRJ Hanukkah Events

Comments

Leave a Reply