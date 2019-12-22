LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials identified the man they believe started a fire at an apartment complex in Littleton. They say Alex Duran now faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree and arson.
Duran is expected in court on Monday.
South Metro firefighters responded to the building on South Reed Street near Chatfield Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Investigators say the fire was so intense, vehicles nearby also caught fire or were damaged. Some residents jumped for their lives after the fire destroyed a stairwell.
Two people were hospitalized, including a South Metro firefighter. Everyone is expected to be okay.
The American Red Cross and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocates helped residents who were displaced in six units.