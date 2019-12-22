  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials identified the man they believe started a fire at an apartment complex in Littleton. They say Alex Duran now faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree and arson.

(credit: CBS)

Duran is expected in court on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

South Metro firefighters responded to the building on South Reed Street near Chatfield Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the fire was so intense, vehicles nearby also caught fire or were damaged. Some residents jumped for their lives after the fire destroyed a stairwell.

Two people were hospitalized, including a South Metro firefighter. Everyone is expected to be okay.

(credit: CBS)

The American Red Cross and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocates helped residents who were displaced in six units.

