COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City first responders were still at the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash which occurred at 5 a.m. on Saturday. It happened on U.S. 85 near 112th Avenue.
Police say the driver of a black Audi S4 was driving north in the southbound lanes. That person crashed into an oncoming 2008 gray Honda Civic.
The male driver of the Audi was taken to a hospital with serious injures. The driver of the Honda died at the scene, police say.
Other cars had to avoid colliding with the Audi before the crash. No one else was reportedly hurt.
Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.
The southbound lanes were still closed at around 9:30 a.m.