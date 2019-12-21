PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An 8-year-old boy died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 285. Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash in Park County, near Fairplay.
Investigators say a 2004 Toyota Tundra heading south drifted into the northbound lanes and collided with a Hyundai Tucson.
The Tundra rolled over and landed on its driver side. The Hyundai later hit a guard rail.
Police identified the Tundra driver as 56-year-old Shawn McGuire from Alma. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Jacquline Benns, 30, from Bailey. Adam Smith, 28, of Lakewood, and Tristan Benns, 8, were also in the car.
Investigators say all parties were wearing seatbelts. Jacquline Benns and Smith were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They add alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors. The cause of the crash is under investigation.