DENVER (CBS4) – The embattled Tom’s Diner will be saved after all after being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. GBX Group announced it and the diner’s owner will team up to reinvent the building.
The Denver Landmark Preservation Commission recommended Tom’s Diner get historic status in July. A month later, Historic Denver withdrew its application which would help make the building a landmark.
The owner, Tom Messina, wanted to sell the building to developers for $4.8 million. Landmark designation would have stopped that plan which would lead to an eight story apartment building.
The “status makes the building eligible for state and federal tax credits, preservation grants, low-cost construction loans, and protection through preservation easements.”
A news release states GBX Group works with historic real estate in preserving it while finding a balance in the rehabilitation process.
GBX Group says they will work on the diner’s “façade and important interior elements will be retained in line with its historic character.”