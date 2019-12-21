Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say intentionally started a large fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the Greystoke Apartments on South Reed Street, near Wadsworth Boulevard and Chatfield Avenue.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say intentionally started a large fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the Greystoke Apartments on South Reed Street, near Wadsworth Boulevard and Chatfield Avenue.
Deputies say the suspect faces numerous charges including attempted first degree murder and arson. Further details about the suspect were not immediately released.
The fire forced multiple people to jump from their balconies to escape the flames. Two nearby cars also caught fire. Others were damaged by the intense heat.
Nine people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. Two people were hospitalized including a firefighter with a hand injury.
Firefighters were also able to reunite a cat with its owner.