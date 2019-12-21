COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City first responders were still at the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash which occurred at 5 a.m. on Saturday. It happened on U.S. 85 near 112th Avenue.
Police say the driver of a black Audi S4, identified as 23-year-old Sebastian Lotero, was driving north in the southbound lanes. Lotero crashed into an oncoming 2008 gray Honda Civic, police say.
Lotero of the Audi was taken to a hospital with serious injures. The driver of the Honda, a male, died at the scene, police say.
Lotero was later transferred to the Adams County Detention Facility on vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges.
Other cars had to avoid colliding with the Audi before the crash. No one else was reportedly hurt.
Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.
The southbound lanes reopened at around 11 a.m.