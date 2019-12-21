  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:15 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:30 PMThe Unicorn
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Commerce City Police, Fatal Crash, Sebastian Lotero, Wrong Way Crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City first responders were still at the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash which occurred at 5 a.m. on Saturday. It happened on U.S. 85 near 112th Avenue.

First responders at the scene of a fatal wrong way crash on U.S. 85 in Commerce City. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Police say the driver of a black Audi S4, identified as 23-year-old Sebastian Lotero, was driving north in the southbound lanes. Lotero crashed into an oncoming 2008 gray Honda Civic, police say.

Lotero of the Audi was taken to a hospital with serious injures. The driver of the Honda, a male, died at the scene, police say.

Sebastian Lotero (credit: Commerce City)

Lotero was later transferred to the Adams County Detention Facility on vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges.

Other cars had to avoid colliding with the Audi before the crash. No one else was reportedly hurt.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes reopened at around 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply