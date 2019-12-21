DENVER (CBS4) – Three days after an armed robbery and shooting, a Denver police detective is now out of the hospital. The detective, identified as Mike Felsoci, was shot when he intervened in the armed robbery at a Circle K near 80th Avenue and Kipling Street.
Officers celebrated Felsoci’s departure at Denver Health on Saturday.
The suspect, Samuel McConnell, was arrested on Wednesday after police say he robbed the convenience store in Arvada and a Winchell’s shop the day before.
A blue alert was issued to help find McConnell.
“Somebody that is willing to fire on a police officer is a danger to this community, and we want to make sure this individual is apprehended as quickly as possible and as safe as possible,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen on Wednesday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the blue alert which is used when a police officer is missing seriously injured or killed in the line of duty and the suspect is on the run. The federal government allowed its use in 2016.
McConnell was caught hours later in a parking lot of an apartment complex near 83rd and Sheridan in Westminster. He is being held on a $1 million bond and police say he confessed to the crime. He tentatively faces charges including robbery and attempted first degree murder, and is also suspected in an armed robbery in Erie.
Felsoci has been with the Denver Police Department for 14 years.