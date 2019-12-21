  • CBS4On Air

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4)

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Erie family was given a helping hand by the Elders’ Elves from Synergy HomeCare. The employees visited the Cozza family to decorate their house.

(credit: SYNERGY HomeCare)

Lou Cozza, 82, has Parkinson’s disease and is currently on hospice care. Organizers say he spent years as a farmer and has always been proud of his family, home and land.

(credit: SYNERGY HomeCare)

Lou and his wife, Jan, wanted their home to look special for their grandchildren.

“With Mrs. Jan she’s always so busy and trying to do so many things at once, and we felt he and Jan deserved a helping hand during the holidays,” said one elf.

(credit: SYNERGY HomeCare)

The elves also brought a ham and helped the couple write holiday cards.

