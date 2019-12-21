Comments
ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Erie family was given a helping hand by the Elders’ Elves from Synergy HomeCare. The employees visited the Cozza family to decorate their house.
Lou Cozza, 82, has Parkinson’s disease and is currently on hospice care. Organizers say he spent years as a farmer and has always been proud of his family, home and land.
Lou and his wife, Jan, wanted their home to look special for their grandchildren.
“With Mrs. Jan she’s always so busy and trying to do so many things at once, and we felt he and Jan deserved a helping hand during the holidays,” said one elf.
The elves also brought a ham and helped the couple write holiday cards.