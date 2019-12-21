Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Police are investigating two home burglaries on Saturday morning. Police say someone entered two homes at around 9:45 a.m. near the 9200 block of West 81st Place.
The police released an image of the suspect from a homeowner’s surveillance camera. Police describe the suspect as a 6-feet-tall man.
David Snelling with Arvada Police Department tells CBS4 investigators are following up on a few tips that have come in.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask if you know more about this suspect to call 720-898-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.