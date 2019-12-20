Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Westminster has new bikes just in time for Christmas after burglars stole their savings. The thief or thieves stole the money the family was saving to get their four kids new bicycles this holiday season.
The family reached out to the Westminster school officials and they were put in touch with the organization A Precious Child. The nonprofit was happy to step in to help.
A Precious Child hopes to give Christmas gifts to 12,000 children who are in need this year. Visit their website at apreciouschild.org if you’d like to help.