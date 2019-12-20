CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Centennial-based United Launch Alliance said Friday their role in carrying Boeing’s Starliner capsule with the Atlas V rocket accomplished its goal on the Orbital Flight Test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after lifting off on its first test flight Friday, a blow to Boeing’s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.

NASA canceled the Starliner’s docking with the International Space Station, instead focusing on a hastier than planned return to Earth. The Starliner will parachute into its landing site in the New Mexico desert on Sunday.

Despite launching successfully on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from SLC-41, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is not in its planned orbit. The spacecraft currently is in a stable configuration while flight controllers are troubleshooting. https://t.co/4sQ7H1lLSC — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) December 20, 2019

Officials stressed the capsule was stable and safe, and that had astronauts been aboard, they would have been in no danger. A crew may have been able to take over control and salvage the mission.

NASA explained Friday that while the launch was successful, there was a miscalculation that released too much fuel by the spacecraft preventing it from linking with the International Space Station. This was the 81st launch of an Atlas V rocket and the 136th successful launch overall by ULA.

“We had a successful launch and initial indications are that we demonstrated the launch vehicle test objectives, performance enhancements, and the mission unique modifications developed for the safety of human spaceflight,” said Tory Bruno, President and CEO of United Launch Alliance in a statement. “We achieved spacecraft separation as planned. We will continue to support our Boeing and NASA partners as they work to bring Starliner home.”

United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches the Boeing Starliner Spacecraft on the Orbital Flight Test. https://t.co/UZ5KFG55IV pic.twitter.com/LvOqIMKup4 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2019

The test flight was a major setback for Boeing, which had been hoping to catch up with SpaceX, NASA’s other commercial crew provider that successfully completed a similar demonstration last March. SpaceX has one last hurdle — a launch abort test — before carrying two NASA astronauts in its Dragon capsule, possibly by spring.

Both NASA and Boeing plan to address the test in a teleconference on Saturday. The next launch with the ULA rocket is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020.

