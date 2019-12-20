Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters and police officers alongside community members gathered Friday to say goodbye to South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter Troy Jackson. Jackson, the department’s assistant chief of operations, passed away Monday morning from a rare, job-related cancer called adenoid cystic carcinoma.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters and police officers alongside community members gathered Friday to say goodbye to South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter Troy Jackson. Jackson, the department’s assistant chief of operations, passed away Monday morning from a rare, job-related cancer called adenoid cystic carcinoma.
The husband and father was laid to rest will full honors in a ceremony at a church in Englewood.
Jackson was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and worked his way up through the ranks as an Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain and Training Bureau Chief. He was promoted to Assistant Chief of Operations in 2016 and stepped down in August of 2019 due to health reasons.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide Friday to honor the passing of Jackson.
Jackson is survived by his wife Lori, daughter Carley, son Covey and daughter-in-law Courtney.