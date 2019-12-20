



– Mother Nature created a lot of memorable weather across Colorado during 2019. One of the biggest weather headlines was the bomb cyclone that hit during March. It will forever be remembered as one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded over land. A second, less powerful storm hit in April and it too reached bomb cyclone status.

Colorado experienced several weeks of active weather between mid-February and early April thanks to an active jet stream pattern. It brought heavy snow to Colorado’s high country which set off an avalanche cycle that reached historic levels. The Wolf Creek Ski Area reported over 12 feet of snow in just 22 days. The weather pattern wiped out drought in our state and allowed many ski areas to have their latest closings on record.

While the mountains received heavy snow it was stormy at times on the eastern plains. A few rare March tornadoes were recorded including one near Colorado Springs that caused damage to a home in Peyton. Another tornado was reported near Greeley.

Wild temperature swings made several headlines during the year including one during February in which Denver’s temperature fell 76 degrees over the course of 90 hours. Another big drop happened in October when Denver measured one of the largest temperature drops in recorded history.

Large hail made an appearance several times in Colorado weather headlines between May and August including the biggest hailstone ever observed in the state. The storms pounded several communities on the eastern plains leaving a trail of damage behind.

May and June delivered unusually cold weather to the region with heavy snow at times. Denver measured one of the largest late season snowfall events in over four decades. The heavy wet snow took down several trees. A storm in late June dropped feet of summer snow in the mountains around Steamboat Springs.

After several years with relatively warm and dry stretches of fall weather 2019 delivered a stormy stretch of weather that started before Halloween and lasted through Thanksgiving.

