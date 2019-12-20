DENVER (CBS4) – With the playoffs out the window, the Denver Broncos are now playing for pride. But with two home games remaining, the team still has a lot to play for. If the Broncos win the final two games, the team will have an above .500 home record and finish at 5-3 at home for the first time since 2016. With that in mind, here are the four other things to watch for in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Phillip Lindsay Close to Setting NFL Record

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has rushed for 849 yards this season. If he averages 75 yards in the final two games, he would set NFL history. Lindsay needs 151 yards to become the first undrafted player in NFL history to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Last season, Lindsay became the third undrafted rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards and first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Denver Broncos 2nd Half Offense

As the Broncos start to build towards the future, one thing that needs to improve greatly is the scoring offense in the second half. The Broncos have scored 86 points after halftime. According to Team Rankings.com, Denver has the second-worst second half scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 6.1 points per game.

The Broncos haven’t thrown a touchdown pass in the third quarter or rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter all season. The most points Denver has scored in the second half is 16 points in the opening game of the season against the Oakland Raiders.

Noah Fant Close to Setting Broncos Rookie Touchdown Mark

Denver’s first round pick is close to etching his name into the team’s record books. Noah Fant only needs one touchdown to tie Tony Scheffler for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end in Broncos history.

He also needs 83 receiving yards to pass Ricky Natiel into fifth place on the team’s all-time receiving yards list for a rookie pass catcher.

Fant set the Broncos record for the longest scoring reception by a rookie with his 75-yard catch-and-run against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

Todd Davis is a Tackling Machine

Imagine missing the first two games of the season and still leading the Broncos in tackles. That’s what linebacker Todd Davis is doing this year. The fifth-year veteran leads the team with 115 tackles and ranks third in the NFL with 9.5 tackles per game.