  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family in Parker is celebrating the holidays a little early this year, thanks to a huge surprise from their dad. He made it home early from a long deployment in the military.

(credit: Jessica Berry)

During the school’s holiday concert, the school director and music teacher called the brother and sister to the stage. That’s when she told them they had a special Christmas surprise for them.

(credit: Jessica Berry)

She hands them a box, which was really a decoy to distract them while their dad could sneak up behind them. He was hiding behind the curtain!

Comments

Leave a Reply