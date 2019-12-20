Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family in Parker is celebrating the holidays a little early this year, thanks to a huge surprise from their dad. He made it home early from a long deployment in the military.
During the school’s holiday concert, the school director and music teacher called the brother and sister to the stage. That’s when she told them they had a special Christmas surprise for them.
She hands them a box, which was really a decoy to distract them while their dad could sneak up behind them. He was hiding behind the curtain!