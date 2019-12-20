  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The oil and gas industry in Colorado has new emissions rules. This comes just days after the air quality in Colorado was downgraded.

The Air Quality Control Commission voted unanimously to create new regulations. On Monday, the EPA lowered the ozone status of Denver and eight other counties in Colorado from “moderate” to “serious.”

The updated regulations will create new annual reporting requirements for oil and gas producers of methane emissions.

The goal is to reduce methane emissions to 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.

