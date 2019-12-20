ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)– Denver Broncos Strong safety Justin Simmons won the 2019 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award for the second time. The award, which is voted on by local media members, was created in memory of the late cornerback Darrent Williams, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day 2007 after completing his second season in Denver.
The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies Williams’ character, candor and cooperation with the media.
“What Darrent stood for and who he was, this award is held in high regard in my eyes,” said Simmons, who was cited for his “unwavering professionalism both after wins or losses, as well as the willingness to offer opinions at every opportunity that were thoughtful and refreshingly candid.”
All 13 winners so far are defenders. Simmons, who also won in 2017, joins cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as the only two-time honorees.
By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
