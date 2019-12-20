



– The victim in an attempted sexual assault, who was tied up and fought back before escaping her attacker, said she is satisfied with the 90-year sentence handed down for repeat sex offender Johnny Dewayne Harris. Harris was sentenced in Arapahoe County Court on Friday.

In September, an Arapahoe County jury found Harris, 49, guilty on all charges related to a sexual assault of a Littleton woman identified as Vanessa, who didn’t want to give her last name.

Vanessa shared her story with CBS4 in July 2018 saying she fought the man off after he dragged her off the Platte River Trail. She was choked, tied up and her clothing was taken off.

She escaped when her attacker was looking for his glasses. A man on a bike chased the suspect down and restrained him until police arrived.

A judge sentenced Johnny Dewayne Harris to 90 years in prison on Friday. In September, he was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, attempted sexual assault (deadly weapon), attempted sexual assault (serious bodily injury), attempted sexual assault, (use of force/violence), first-degree assault (strangulation), unlawful sexual contact and two sentence enhancers for violent crime. Harris is a registered sex offender.

In July, Harris was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and attempted sexual assault in relation to a sexual assault in Denver. In March 2018, Harris offered a woman a ride, then pulled into a parking lot off of Florida Avenue near the South Platte River where he threatened her with a knife, physically assaulted her, and sexually assaulted her after she tried to escape. He then drove to a convenience store, where she escaped.

The 90-year sentence in Arapahoe County will be served consecutively to the 25-year sentence Harris received in Denver.