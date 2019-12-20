



– About a dozen protesters gathered in front of the state Capitol on Friday afternoon, displaying handwritten signs to drivers as they passed by on Lincoln Street. They are calling for change when it comes to those experiencing homelessness.

One sign read, “Sweep streets, not people,” another, in bold print, “Survival is not a crime.”

Advocacy group Denver Homeless Out Loud helped organize the rally, which they say was designed to promote change. They believe Denver’s current camping ban is unconstitutional, especially after a recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are out here today because, on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled to let stand the 9th Circuit ruling that camping bans are unconstitutional based on 8th Amendment rights,” explained advocate Terese Howard.

It’s based on a case in Boise, Idaho, which Howard says has a similar ban to Denver. Denver’s camping ban has been in place since 2012.

“(We want) to demand that city council listen to the ruling of the Supreme Court, follow that direction, and repeal the urban camping ban here immediately, before we have to continue to fight it in the courts,” said Howard. “I feel passionately about this because I feel people’s lives matter and your housing status shouldn’t be a reason to discard people and treat them like criminals.”

Jerry Burton, who has lived on the streets for years, shared his first-hand experience. “I went to court for an urban camping ban. I got a ticket for it, so we filed a motion to declare it unconstitutional.”

Burton previously told CBS4 how he ended up facing the hardship.

“I’m a Marine. I put my life on the line for the very thing that they are destroying, which is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

By and large, Denver voters support the ban, however. Back in May, Denver’s Initiative 300 — the “Right To Survive” measure — was defeated by voters. The measure would have effectively overturned the ban and allowed homeless people to camp in outdoor public spaces like parks, sidewalks and vehicles.