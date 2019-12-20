ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of wounding an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy nearly ten years ago is now in custody. Gerardo Reyes-Torres, 30, was arrested Thursday night in Lakewood after investigators received new information on his whereabouts.
Reyes-Torres had been on the run since Jan. 2010. He is accused of shooting Deputy Luis Hernandez in both legs with shotgun pellets. The shooting happened as deputies were responding to a home invasion robbery and shooting in the 7900 block of Mona Court.
Investigators believe Reyes-Torres fled the county after the shooting. Sgt. Hernandez eventually recovered from his injuries.
On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared new information about Reyes-Torres with Adams County detectives. Investigators said an employer had applied for clearance for Reyes-Torres to work on a construction project at a Jefferson County government building.
Detectives, Safe Streets Task Force officers and members of the Lakewood Police Department Special Enforcement Team (SET) conducted surveillance in Lakewood and identified a man that appeared to be the fugitive.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop at West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. Reyes-Torres was taken into custody and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Kidnapping, Burglary, Aggravated Robbery and Assault.
Reyes-Torres is being held on a $500,000 bond pending transfer to the Adams County Detention Facility.