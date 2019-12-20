DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have dry and mild weather this weekend thanks to a ridge of high pressure overhead. Temperatures will be running anywhere from 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year, including in Denver.

By Sunday the clouds will start to increase as a new storm system approaches the coast of California. That will turn our flow of air into Colorado from the west to the southwest, allowing high-level moisture to stream into the state.

Snow showers will return to the high country by Monday night and Tuesday along with some cooler temperatures. There is a chance to see a few rain or snow showers across the lower elevations by Christmas Eve night but the details of that remain somewhat uncertain.

Right now we don’t think anything significant is in store for the region but we will know more when this next weather maker moves on shore later this weekend.