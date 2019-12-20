(CBS4) – Life in the NFL is all about how you respond to adversity and Drew Lock will have a great chance to rebound after his first loss as a pro last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback will take on a Detroit Lions team that has lost seven straight games and posts the second worst pass defense in the NFL. Here are the four key matchups that will decide Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Blough vs Drew Lock

The battle of the third-string rookie quarterback isn’t exactly Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady, but it is important for the long-term future of both quarterbacks and franchises.

Drew Lock is looking to bounce back after completing only 18-of-40 passes for 208 yards and an interception in the 23-3 loss to the Chiefs last week. Lock has a great chance to improve his numbers as he’ll face a Lions defense that allows 288.6 passing yards per game. Hopefully the Broncos passing offense will improve its 30th passer rankings as the team averages 196.8 yards a game.

On the other sideline, Lions undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough is 0-3 as the starter, but he has made history. He’s only the third quarterback to have at least 70 completions, 745 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first three career games. He’s filling in for starter Matthew Stafford who was played on season-ending injured reserve this week.

Kerryon Johnson vs Todd Davis

The Lions could see the return of their leading rusher as Kerryon Johnson looks to return from injured reserve this week. Johnson rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a right knee injury in the seventh game of the season.

The second-year tailback rushed for 641 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also makes plays in the passing game racking up 32 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign.

Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis will look to stop Johnson. Davis leads the Broncos with 115 tackles and ranks third in the NFL with 9.5 tackles per game.

Tracy Walker vs Noah Fant

Drew Lock’s security blanket will look to respond strong after catching only two passes last week. Noah Fant has a chance to make Broncos history. With one more touchdown catch he will tie the team record for the most touchdown receptions by a rookie tight end with four.

Lions safety Tracy Walker leads the team with 89 tackles. He also has one interception and broken up six passes.

Kenny Golladay vs Chris Harris Jr.

When Chris Harris Jr. was asked this week if he deserved to be a Pro Bowler, the nine-year veteran said, “No, I don’t think I should make it this year.” Harris will get another chance to matchup against another top receiver in Kenny Golladay.

Golladay has 56 catches for 1,052 yards and an NFL-high 10 touchdowns. He has also caught at least one touchdown pass in eight different games. Golladay becomes the first Lions wide receiver in the last three years to produce two 1,000-yard seasons in his first three years in the NFL.